Active monsoon pattern continues this weekend

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The active monsoon pattern continues this weekend with daily afternoon thunderstorm chances. Another round of thunderstorms has developed Friday afternoon across New Mexico.

The state will once again have to watch outflow boundaries for most of Albuquerque to see any rain. More afternoon storms will develop this weekend across the high terrain as more low-level moisture moves into New Mexico. Storms will move very slowly this weekend, if not remain stationary, increasing the risk for flooding and flash flooding.

It is looking like a dry slot of air will move into the state on Monday, limiting the chance for rain for many areas. This will be short-lived though as the high pressure sitting over the Four Corners this weekend will get nudged northward, allowing for easterly winds to set up over the state, and increasing moisture. This will keep daily afternoon showers and thunderstorm chances around through the end of next week, especially in the western half of New Mexico.

