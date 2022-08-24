Daily rounds of showers and thunderstorms will continue to impact parts of New Mexico into this weekend. Friday will be the most active day with more heavy rain and flash flooding possible.

Another crop of showers and storms will develop in similar areas Thursday, and with light winds, will be slow moving and capable of more heavy rain. On Friday, an upper level disturbance will cross northern New Mexico and increase the chance for rain across the northern half of the state. Heavy rain could fall across the northwestern two-thirds of New Mexico Friday afternoon and evening. This includes another chance for heavy rain in the Albuquerque metro. Scattered storms will return again Saturday afternoon, but won’t be quite as impressive as Saturday.

Much drier weather returns Sunday as high temperatures climb back to near and above-average for the end of August. Warmer weather will continue to return next week as spotty afternoon shower and thunderstorm chances also return across the whole state.