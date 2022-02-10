NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – We’re looking just a gorgeous Thursday all across New Mexico. Sunny skies and mild temps will be the rule throughout the day. We will however have some breezes for the northeast this afternoon topping 20-25 mph. Otherwise, it’ll be a picture-perfect late winter/early spring day. But just in time to change all that, a stronger disturbance will swing through our state later Friday bringing wind, much colder temps, and some snow chances for the north.

Friday morning won’t be quite as chilly as other mornings this week due to some winds strengthening. We’ll see widespread winds Friday 25-40 mph statewide with the strongest east of the mountains. Nonetheless, the Albuquerque metro area will feel a stronger canyon wind late Friday night. Come Saturday morning light snow showers begin to spread from north to south. Snow accumulations will generally fall in the 1-3″ range for the Sangre de Cristo Mountains and Raton Pass. Taos could see a quick inch or so. Temperatures will be much cooler Saturday as highs crash 10-20°. But this cold snap will be very brief, one day to be precise. Come Sunday we’ll be right back to average to above-average temperatures and sunny skies.