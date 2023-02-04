Temperatures were well above average across most of the state today, only getting warmer into tomorrow. Overnight there will be a bit of upper level cloud coverage that may keep temperatures a few degrees warmer into Sunday morning. By Sunday afternoon, temperatures will be in the 70s south, near 60 in Albuquerque, and upper 40s to low 50s north.

Along with the warmer weather, winds will begin to pick up Sunday as well. Breezy to locally windy conditions are expected into the afternoon, especially east. This is ahead of our next storm system that will approach the state late Sunday and arrive into Monday. This will cool temperatures down north and west Monday afternoon while highs remain warm east. Winds will pick up south on Monday midday before a cold front pushes across the northeast Monday evening, picking up winds there.

The storm system will bring cooler temperatures along with breezy to windy conditions. It will almost definitely bring snow to the northern mountains and southern Colorado, but the extent of the snowfall further south is still uncertain. One model has lower amounts of widespread snowfall all across the state, while another model dumps all of the snow north. Either way, changes are on the way into early next week so enjoy the warmer weather Sunday and as always, remain weather aware.