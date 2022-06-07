NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Warm to hot temperatures and daily rounds of strong showers and storms are expected through mid to late week. The best chance for measurable precipitation will be on the east half of the state, with dusty and gusty storms possible to the west.

Today will feature a bit more coverage of strong to severe storms in the Northeast quadrant of New Mexico compared to yesterday. Areas along and east of the central mountain chain may see some showers or storms into the afternoon and evening – a majority of the precipitation will end before midnight.

Wednesday will see even more widespread coverage of showers and storms, mainly along and east of the Continental Divide, but lesser chances for those storms to become severe. However, locally heavy rain is possible tomorrow afternoon and evening in these slower moving storms. A flash flood watch in effect across the eastern slopes of the Sangre de Cristo Mountains, with possible dangerous debris flow from the burn scars of the Hermit’s Peak, Calf Canyon, and Cook’s Peak fires.

Thursday again has the chance for showers and storms along and east of the Continental Divide before dry air begins filtering in from the northwest. By Friday and into the weekend, a bit of moisture will linger near the east half of the state while the west gets dry and hot. The Albuquerque metro is expected to be near, if not at, triple digits by the weekend.