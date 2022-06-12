New Mexico will be starting the new week with continued above average temperatures, dry air moving in from the west, and gusty winds to the north. There is the potential for some storms Monday afternoon and evening, especially toward the south central parts of the state. However, little if any precipitation is expected, as extremely dry air at the surface will evaporate any rain before it reaches the surface.

Hot temperatures has led to heat advisories across the east from 1 PM – 8 PM Monday, and another advisory across the south through Tuesday at 6 AM. Temperatures will begin to cool down by the end of the week and into next weekend.

Red Flag Warnings are in effect across the northern and central parts of the state through Monday afternoon and early evening. A fire weather watch is in effect for the northeast quadrant through Tuesday evening. More moisture is expected to surge into New Mexico by the end of the work week and into next weekend.

An upper level trough is expected to approach from the west, bringing stronger southwesterly winds into northern New Mexico, gusting up to 45 mph through Monday afternoon and evening. Winds, extreme dryness, and heat will settle down into the later parts of the week ahead.