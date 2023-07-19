High pressure is beginning to break down across the Desert Southwest this afternoon. Even though it’s not as strong as yesterday, well above average temperatures will still persist across the state but maybe a degree or two cooler than Tuesday. Many places across the state will once again rise into the triple digits on this Wednesday afternoon.

Although it’s still going to be hot today, with high pressure weakening it’s going to allow a bit more monsoon moisture to surge across the state. Scattered showers and storms are expected across the Gila and west central mountains as well as the Northern Mountains. As storms push east/southeast off the Sangre de Cristo Mountains, there is the threat for severe weather in far northeast New Mexico from 2 PM – 10 PM tonight. Large hail and damaging wind gusts remain the biggest threat.

More moisture will creep into northeast New Mexico tomorrow afternoon as high pressure continues to weaken, bringing more chances for severe weather. High terrain across the rest of the state will see scattered storms. A backdoor cold front will arrive late Friday, allowing moisture to surge farther south and west across the state into the weekend.

The front will bring much cooler temperatures to the northeastern corner of the state, dropping temperatures by about 5-10 degrees elsewhere. This weekend will be cooler than what we’ve been feeling early this week, but not cool by any means. Daily chances for showers and storms thanks to monsoon moisture continues every afternoon into early next week. Even with the moisture, heat will remain above average and build once again by early to mid next week.