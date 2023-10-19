Abnormally warm weather will continue into the weekend. A storm system will bring widespread rain chances and cooler temperatures next week.

Temperatures were once again unseasonably warm all across New Mexico Thursday afternoon. High pressure will build over New Mexico Friday, bringing even warmer temperatures with more near-record and record highs. The warmth will continue into Saturday, but temperatures will be a couple degrees lower as the high pressure breaks down and high clouds stream across the state. Warmer than average temperatures will continue into Sunday as well.

A storm system will begin approaching New Mexico Monday. There is a lot of uncertainty with this storm system though, mainly with the speed and amount of moisture it will draw up. What we know is a cold front will sweep across New Mexico from the west Monday into Tuesday. This will bring a sharp drop in temperatures statewide by Tuesday. In addition to the cooler air, the storm system will also bring widespread chances for scattered showers and thunderstorms Monday through Wednesday.