A winter storm will cause difficult travel for some to start the new year

A significant winter storm will bring wind, heavy snow, and rain to parts of New Mexico to start the New Year. Travel will be difficult in areas by Saturday morning.

Rain and snow has already fallen across parts of New Mexico Friday, but another push of moisture is moving in this evening. Rain and mountain snow will increase in coverage and intensity overnight across western, central, and northern New Mexico through early New Year’s Day morning. A cold front will sweep across the state overnight too, dropping snow levels to valley floors, and increasing snow intensity along the front as it moves east. The heaviest snow will fall across western and northern New Mexico, but light snow will be possible in the Albuquerque area Saturday morning.

A backdoor cold front tonight through Saturday evening will bring a chance for light snow to parts of eastern New Mexico. Some areas will be dealing with difficult travel though to start the new year, including I-40 in western New Mexico, many areas in the northern part of the state, and the Santa Fe area. Wind will cause low visibility too through Saturday afternoon.

This storm will also bring in much colder temperatures as it exits the region. Overnight lows will drop well below average by Sunday morning, with wind chills in the teens to teens below zero. High temperatures on Sunday will also be well below average all across the state.

A new year comes with a new weather pattern as our active streak of weather will come to an end with this storm system. A ridge of high pressure will build into New Mexico early next week, warming temperatures and keeping dry air locked in place.