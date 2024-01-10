Another winter storm moves into New Mexico Thursday. The storm will bring accumulating snowfall and strong winds to parts of the state through Thursday night.

Temperatures warmed slightly across New Mexico Wednesday afternoon compared to the last few days. Westerly winds have picked up today, especially in southern New Mexico, ahead of our next winter storm. Snow will start moving into southern Colorado overnight and into northwest and northern New Mexico by 7:00 AM Thursday. Snow will continue to spread across the state, switching over to rain in the lower Rio Grande Valley, southwest and southeast New Mexico through the afternoon. A light mix of rain and snow is possible in the Albuquerque Metro both mid-Thursday morning and the afternoon. Accumulations will be very light, if any at all, with a better chance in the Heights and Foothills. Higher snowfall amounts will be in western and northern New Mexico, with 1-4″ below 7,500′ and over half a foot of snow in the mountains.

Snow will wrap up across northwestern New Mexico by Thursday afternoon, and will end from west to east across the state through Thursday night. Then temperatures get really cold again, especially Friday morning. Wind chills will once again be in the single-digits and below-zero in the morning. Highs will stay much cooler than average Friday afternoon.

Temperatures slightly warm this weekend, but it will still be cool. A couple weak disturbances will clip New Mexico this weekend, bringing accumulating snowfall to the northern mountains, Saturday through Monday. Another blast of colder air will also return for MLK Day.