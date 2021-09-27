A wet week ahead for New Mexico

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – A wet week of weather is ahead for New Mexico as two storm systems bring widespread rainfall. Heavy rain and storms will be possible for some, while the northern mountains could see their first snowfall of the season.

An upper-level low is making its way across New Mexico Monday. Sitting just northwest of Albuquerque Monday afternoon, it will bring more rain and thunderstorms especially across western and northern parts of the state on Monday. This low will slowly move into northern New Mexico by Tuesday afternoon. Isolated showers will be possible overnight through Tuesday morning, with another chance for scattered storms in the afternoon.

Wednesday will be the driest day of the week across the state as the upper-level low moves north of the state and some slightly drier air moves in behind. Still, some rain will be possible across the western and northern areas.

Wetter weather arrives by the end of the week as another upper-level low spin over southern Arizona and a moist backdoor cold front moves into the eastern half of the state Wednesday night. These two features will bring additional moisture into the state, producing showers and thunderstorms, especially Thursday through Friday.

Many areas can expect around half an inch of rain, with heavier amounts in parts of southeastern New Mexico. Light snowfall will even be possible above 10,000′ in the northern mountains. This wet weather will begin to taper off in time for the first weekend of Balloon Fiesta, but rain chances will continue to remain possible.