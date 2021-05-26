A warming trend continues despite the cloud cover Wednesday

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – High temperatures continue to climb this week despite a cloudy Wednesday afternoon.

Upper-level moisture has returned to New Mexico in the form of cloud cover across most of the state. No rain is expected from these clouds, but a couple of storms will develop later this afternoon across far southeastern New Mexico. Temperatures continue their warming trend despite the clouds.

Isolated rain chances return to the northern mountains and northern eastern New Mexico Thursday, with a better chance for storms in eastern New Mexico on Friday.

A ridge of high pressure keeps a lid on storm activity Saturday. A strong push of moisture westward thanks to a backdoor cold front and southeasterly winds, combined with an upper level low to our west, will combine to create scattered shower and thunderstorm chances Sunday through early next week across norther, central, and especially eastern New Mexico.