A warm Wednesday as wind advisories will go into effect; Snow comes to northern mountains

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Temperatures have stayed mild this morning, and most places are above freezing for the a.m. commute. Today is going to be warm, with more near-record and record-breaking temperatures. Clouds continue to stream in over the state, as moisture draws north from the Pacific. Spotty rain showers will be possible today in northwest New Mexico, most of them during the afternoon and evening. Snow will start in the San Juan Mountains throughout the day as the next storm system arrives. Snow will intensify in the New Mexico northern mountains tonight through Thursday afternoon. Winter weather advisories will go into effect later today because the mountains will receive several inches of snow and strong wind.

Wind will be the primary issue for most of the state. Wind advisories will go into effect this afternoon for the east slopes of the central mountain chain. Westerly winds will gust up to around 45-55 mph in the mountains, while the RGV and lower elevations will see winds up to around 30-40 mph. Wind will stay strong Thursday behind the cold front.

