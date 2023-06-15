Temperatures will keep climbing the next several days across New Mexico. Winds will also continue to bring a high fire danger.

Warmer and windier weather moved into New Mexico Thursday. Winds have been gusted up to 45 mph in southern parts of the state while many others saw temperatures a few degrees warmer than Wednesday. Winds have died down tonight, but even windier weather will arrive Friday afternoon along with warmer temperatures. The wind will again bring a high fire danger to parts of New Mexico.

Windy afternoon weather will return again Saturday afternoon as the high fire danger continues as well. There will be a very weak cold front that will sweep across the state Friday night into Saturday. For most this won’t stop our warming trend, including Albuquerque. Saturday should be our first 90° day of the year. A few spotty storms will also be possible near the Colorado state line Saturday afternoon.

Dry air returns to the entire state Father’s Day as the heat really kicks into high gear. Winds will be a lighter for Sunday afternoon. Temperatures only keep climbing through the middle of next week with dry conditions sticking around.