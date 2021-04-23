A very warm weekend ahead

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – This morning is mostly quiet, but there are a couple of showers and thunderstorms moving through northern New Mexico. We have more showers and storms in-store today, especially this afternoon and evening, popping up with the help of daytime warming. Most rain and storms will be in the northern mountains and northeast highlands, with a slight chance for showers and storms in the western high terrain. Lower elevations are less likely to receive rain, and more likely to have virga. Overall, skies will start with some sunshine this morning, and turn partly to mostly cloudy this afternoon and evening.

Virga may produce some erratic strong wind, but widespread gusty wind is also expected for the state. Wind will pick up out of the west and northwest during the afternoon, gusting to around 30-40 in most spots, with higher gusts to 50 mph in the central highlands and southeast plains. Today will be our last windy day, before we find some relief and lighter breezes over the weekend. High pressure returns Saturday and Sunday, keeping skies sunnier and heating up temperatures.