A very warm weekend ahead

Weather Video Forecast

Grant's Friday Evening Forecast

Posted: / Updated:

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Much warmer weather moves in this weekend, with strong winds returning again on Sunday. Scattered showers are tapering off across New Mexico this evening, giving way to a quiet and clear night. A ridge of high pressure begins to build in Saturday, bringing with it much warmer weather. Windy weather on Sunday will help to bring in even warmer temperatures for the Rio Grande Valley and eastern New Mexico.

Story continues below:

Another storm system approaches the state early next week. Strong winds develop ahead of it on Monday afternoon before a Pacific cold front sweeps across the state on Tuesday. This cold front and storm system will bring back spotty rain showers and mountain snow chances Monday through Wednesday.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Albuquerque Hourly Forecast

Don't Miss

MORE IN DON'T MISS

Photo Galleries

MORE PHOTO GALLERIES

News Resources

MORE NEWS RESOURCES