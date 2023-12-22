Most of the state will remain dry through the early afternoon as a storm system approaches the state. With drier conditions to start the day, above-average high temperatures will stick around. Rain showers will arrive in far western New Mexico early this afternoon, spreading east/northeast throughout the early evening hours. Multiple rounds of low-elevation rain showers are expected throughout the night and into early tomorrow morning.

While low elevations will be dealing with rain, above 8,000′ snow will be falling overnight. The Northern Mountains are expected to pick up the heaviest amounts of snow starting tonight, continuing on and off through early Sunday morning. Winter Storm Warnings are in effect across the Northern Mountains as 12-18″ is possible across the highest elevations. Travel will be most difficult on Saturday across northern and western New Mexico.

Another storm system will arrive on Sunday. This storm will be moisture-starved, only bringing some light snow flurries across the Northern Mountains and northeast New Mexico early Sunday morning. Much drier and cooler weather will arrive later Sunday afternoon and evening. It will be even chillier across parts of the state on Monday, with wintry temperatures arriving just in time for Christmas Day. Below average, but dry, conditions will stick around early next week.