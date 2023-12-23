It’s been a very active start to this holiday weekend across New Mexico. Anywhere from 0.25″-0.5″ of precipitation has already fallen across the Rio Grande Valley overnight. Rain is moving quickly northeast/east across the lower elevations. A few stronger thunderstorms are currently ongoing across far southern New Mexico. Strong to potentially even severe storms will continue through the early afternoon across southeastern New Mexico.

While rain is falling across the lower elevations, it’s snowing across the high elevations and mountainous terrain of western/northern New Mexico. Periods of heavy snowfall are expected throughout this afternoon and evening, which is why Winter Storm Warnings and Winter Weather Advisories are in effect through 5 AM Sunday. I wouldn’t be surprised if Western alerts expired earlier, as most activity will begin to wrap up late tonight. Today will be the trickiest travel day across the state, with the worst conditions across the mountains of western and northern New Mexico. Winds may also blow around snow across the Northern Mountains which will decrease visibility and create more travel concerns. Take it slow on the roads today.

By Sunday, much drier air will arrive as another storm system moves over the state. The second storm will not bring nearly as much precipitation, maybe just some snow across the Raton Pass area and far, far northeastern corner of the state early Sunday morning. It will send a backdoor front across the state, picking up winds Sunday afternoon. It will bring arctic air across the state Monday, waking up on Christmas morning to bitterly cold wind chill temperatures. In fact, the Northern Mountains may be dangerously cold with frostbite a big concern. Below-average temperatures will arrive Christmas Day and stick around through early next week.