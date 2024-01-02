A LOT more moisture is on the way as we head into 2024, especially compared to the very dry 2023 behind us. This is all thanks to El Niño, bringing a lot more active weather to the Desert Southwest. The first storm of the year has arrived, but it is very moisture starved. Some rain/snow fell across southern New Mexico overnight and early this morning, with a few light showers/flurries over southwestern parts of the state early this afternoon. Most activity today will wrap up by later this afternoon, with drier and sunnier conditions returning.

Wednesday will be dry and mild across the state – get any outdoor chores/activities done Wednesday morning/afternoon before our next storm system arrives overnight Wednesday into Thursday. This next storm will be much stronger and pack and even bigger cold punch than the one today. Widespread snow is expected across western, northern, and central New Mexico throughout the day Thursday. Even the Albuquerque metro is expected to see anywhere from a dusting to 2″, higher amounts closer to the foothills. Parts of the Northern Mountains could see upwards of a foot from Thursday’s storm…and more is on the way.

Drier air will return into Friday afternoon and continue into early Saturday. Cold conditions will stick around, with temperatures statewide anywhere from 5-10° below average. More moisture will arrive Saturday afternoon and evening as another storm arrives. There’s still some uncertainty with this weekend’s storm, but it looks like more widespread snow will move across the state and usher in even colder temperatures. Get ready for this active pattern to stick around throughout this first month of 2024!