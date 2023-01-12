Quieter weather will continue across New Mexico through Saturday. An active pattern begins Sunday that will bring rain and snow across the state.

A much quieter weather day across the state today with calm winds and mild temperatures. High pressure will build over the state Friday, bringing warmer weather through Saturday. High temperature will climb well-above average once again by Saturday afternoon.

Our weather pattern takes a dramatic change Sunday as moisture begins streaming into the state with the first in a series of storms moving in. Rain and snow will spread across the western half of New Mexico by Sunday morning, eventually pushing as far east as the Rio Grande Valley by the afternoon. Snow levels will sit fairly high with this first storm, but moderate to heavy snowfall will be possible, especially across the higher elevations. Winds will once again pick up Sunday afternoon for eastern New Mexico as this half of the state misses out on the moisture.

Rain and snow will continue into Monday as upper-level moisture streams into the state. There will be a slight break in the precipitation Monday evening before the second storm moves in on Tuesday. This second storm will likely bring bigger impacts as it will draw down colder air into the state and lowering snow levels. There is still quite a bit of uncertainty with Tuesday’s storm, but it could bring travel impacts across the western two-thirds of New Mexico.

There will be a break between storms around the middle of next week, but another storm looks likely heading into the following weekend.