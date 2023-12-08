A storm system has arrived, much more of a wind maker than a rain/snow maker. A few flurries fell/are falling in the highest elevations of the Northern Mountains, but not much accumulation expected this evening. Winds will calm down as the sun sets, but the Northern Mountains will see gusty winds through around 11 PM before a backdoor front arrives.

A band of heavy snow will form in southeast Colorado tonight, pushing over the border into northeast New Mexico overnight and into very early Saturday morning. If you are planning on travelling through Raton Pass or even into Union County, you may run into some tricky travel spots which is why a Winter Weather Advisory is in effect. Anywhere from 1″-3″ of snow is expected, localized areas could see up to 6″ close to the CO border.

The line of snow will fizzle out as it pushes south across eastern New Mexico, potentially bringing areas along I-40 some snow early tomorrow morning. A few flurries are possible across the Northern Mountains Saturday afternoon as much drier air arrives. Northerly winds will bring breezy conditions to eastern New Mexico, and usher in much colder temperatures. Saturday will be 10°-20° cooler than today. Early Sunday morning will be frigid with the state waking up to temperatures in the 20s, teens, and single digits.

Drier, warmer, and calmer weather will arrive early next week. We are already tracking our next storm system that is on track to approach the state mid to late next week. This storm system will bring a lot more significant moisture to the region and allow for more widespread rain and snow next Wednesday and Thursday. The exact timing, intensity, and location is still very uncertain since it’s so far out, but stay up to date as we fine tune the forecast in the coming days.