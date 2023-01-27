A warming trend is starting Friday. Warmer weather will continue to move in for most through the weekend before a potential storm arrives next week.

Temperatures all across New Mexico and southwest Colorado climbed a couple to over 10° warmer today than what we saw on Thursday. This warming trend will continue through the weekend for most of New Mexico. However, Saturday night, a strong backdoor cold front will push into eastern New Mexico and bring much colder air to northeast parts of the state. The rest of New Mew Mexico will see high temperatures on Sunday and Monday hover right around average for the end of January.

Beyond this weekend, the forecast is a lot more uncertain. Temperatures will cool down once again around the middle of the week, but it won’t be as cold as what we’ve seen the last couple of days. A storm will try and move into the state around the middle of the week too, but there is a lot of uncertainty with the timing and strength of that storm system. As of right now, it may only bring some very light snow across some of the western and northern mountains through Wednesday night.