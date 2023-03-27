More spring-like weather will return to New Mexico this week. Temperatures will climb back above average, but much winder weather will return by Friday.

A cool start to the week with temperatures much cooler today than where they should be for this time of year. Because of the dry air in place, temperatures will plummet tonight with a very cold start to the day Tuesday. However, a warming trend begins Tuesday that will continue through Thursday. With the warmer weather will come spring wind. Breezy to windy conditions will continue every day this week for northeaster and eastern parts of New Mexico. However, Thursday will be a windy day statewide as a storm system moves into the state.

Thursday’s storm system will mainly be a major wind maker for New Mexico. Widespread wind gusts as high as 40 to 60 mph will be likely in the afternoon. In addition to the wind, this will bring a high fire danger to the eastern plains. Temperatures will be much warmer Thursday as this storm moves in before a cold front sweeps across the state Thursday into Friday. Little moisture will accompany this storm, bringing chances for rain and mountain snow to northwestern and northern parts of New Mexico Thursday into Friday as well.

Lighter winds are in store this weekend, but it will still be breezy. Warmer weather will also return through the weekend.