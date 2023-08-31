Record heat will continue for parts of New Mexico heading into September. Dry weather will also stick around for most of the state.

A few more storms have developed Thursday across central and western New Mexico with high pressure overhead. These storms are not lasting long as they are nearly stationary. A few spotty showers may stick around late tonight in the Gallup area before drying out by early Friday morning.

It will be a hot and mostly dry start to September across New Mexico. Some monsoon will bring just a few spotty showers and storms across western New Mexico and the northern mountains over the next several days. High temperatures are going to remain well above average for the beginning of September, with some in central and eastern New Mexico seeing record and near record high temperatures.

A weak cold front will sweep across northern New Mexico Sunday night, lowering high temperatures by a couple degrees for Labor Day. Temperatures will climb again though by the middle of next week as high pressure moves back overhead again.