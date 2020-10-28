A historic winter storm is slowly coming to an end

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – A historic winter storm that blanketed almost all of New Mexico is snow is slowly coming to an end. Winter weather will continue for parts of northeastern New Mexico through tonight.

Snow continues to fall across parts of northern and eastern New Mexico this afternoon, where a Blizzard Warnings was previously in effect late this morning. However, winds have fallen below the threshold for blizzard conditions. Winds may still gust to as high as 40 mph through this evening though. A Winter Weather Advisory continues until midnight.

Areas of freezing fog will be possible in valley locations across the state as temperatures fall back below freezing for almost everyone. Watch for reduced visibility and still some isolated slippery roadways where you run into fog. The last of snow will exit New Mexico late tonight with quieter conditions expected Thursday.

Temperatures will slowly climb into the weekend, returning to near normal by Saturday afternoon. A backdoor cold front will move into eastern New Mexico by Sunday, cooling off the eastern half of the state to finish out the weekend.

Related Content: