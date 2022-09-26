A few isolated storms will develop again Tuesday afternoon, but evaporating rain could lead to some very gusty winds. Drier weather returns the rest of the week, but we’ll be watching rain chances for the first weekend of Fiesta.

A few thunderstorms developed Monday across the western two-thirds of New Mexico. With dry air though, a lot of the rain has been evaporating before it reaches the ground. Showers and storms will end around sunset tonight. Drier air will be moving in from the southeast Tuesday, moving the rain chances into northern New Mexico. Once again, dry air will cause more rain to evaporate before it reaches the ground (virga). That could bring 50 mph wind gusts underneath the virga. The best chance for accumulating rainfall will be in the northern mountains. On Wednesday, even drier weather will move northward, leaving only an isolated rain chances to areas along the Colorado state line.

By the end of the week, things will still be dry in New Mexico, but an upper level low over the northern Rocky Mountains. This will draw up weak moisture into the state and bring isolated shower and thunderstorm chances in the afternoon this weekend. While it will stay dry in the morning for the first weekend of the 50th Annual Balloon Fiesta in Albuquerque, there will be a concern of stronger winds just off the ground. While it may be calm on the ground, winds just a few hundred feet in the air will start picking up, and that could be a concern for balloons in the morning.