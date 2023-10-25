Wednesday morning is partly cloudy, cooler and mostly dry. Spotty sprinkles will be possible in the north and west this morning, but there will not be any issues for the morning commute. The storm will move through New Mexico today, and isolated storms will be possible in the Sangre de Cristo Mountains and east plains during the afternoon and evening. Sprinkles will be possible in the west mountains and middle Rio Grande Valley at that time. Most of the state will stay dry, and morning cloud cover will give way to sunshine from mid-morning to mid-afternoon. Temperatures will cool to normal for late October.

The rest of the week will be drier, with sunshine and warming temperatures. However, breezes return Thursday and Friday, with windier weather Saturday, before a cold front brings big changes Sunday through next week.