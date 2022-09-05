NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – This morning is completely dry and clear, with cool temps around the mountains and north, and milder for the Metro and southern New Mexico. Today will be mostly dry and sunny. Isolated storms will pop up in the southern Sangre de Cristo Mountains, Jemez and San Juans this afternoon. Showers and storms will move southwest off of the high terrain. A few storms will move into the middle Rio Grande Valley, with a chance in Santa Fe down to the ABQ Metro. Scattered showers and storms will move into the lower terrain of southwest Colorado, near Durango and Pagosa Springs, along with the Four Corners, including Farmington, Aztec, Navajo, Cuba. Some showers may make it to the west high terrain near Gallup and Grants by the overnight hours.

This week will be hot, with warmer than normal highs and even some near record temperatures. Skies will be drier on Tuesday and Wednesday, with a better chance for mountain storms this weekend.