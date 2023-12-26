A slow warming trend begins today that will bring high temperatures back closer to average by the end of this week. Quiet weather will continue through the end of the year.

Breezy, northwesterly winds developed Tuesday afternoon across New Mexico. The strongest winds were across western parts of the state, Clines Corners and the Sacramento Mountains, where winds gusted up to around 50 mph today. The winds made the already chilly high temperatures feel even cooler. There is still some breezy conditions out there tonight, causing wind chills in the 20s and teens across parts of the state. Winds will mostly die down by Wednesday morning, but even a slight breeze will cause wind chills to drop into the single digits across parts of the state overnight. A few light snow showers and flurries are possible tonight in far northeast New Mexico.

Temperatures will again be a couple degrees warmer Wednesday afternoon across New Mexico with more sunshine across the state too. Winds will be lighter Wednesday afternoon, but some may still see occasionally breezy winds. The warming trend will be slowed down on Thursday with the addition of high clouds streaming across the state. However, by Friday, highs will finally be more seasonal for the end of December. Overnight low temperatures will still be very cold though.

Quiet weather continues into the last couple of days of 2023. A weak disturbance may bring some very light snow to the northern mountains and mountains in southern Colorado Sunday.