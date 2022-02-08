NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – A quiet week of weather continues across New Mexico as temperatures continue to warm for most.

Temperatures warmed a few more degrees Tuesday afternoon, especially in eastern New Mexico. However, another weak cold front is pushing through southeastern New Mexico tonight. This cold front will drop temperatures a few degrees Wednesday afternoon in the eastern half of the state.

Another cold front will move in Wednesday night though, and this front will bring in cooler temperatures for Thursday afternoon. A quick warm-up is in store statewide Friday.

Yet another cold front will bring in cooler temperatures Friday night into Saturday and an east canyon wind into Albuquerque Friday afternoon. This cold front could bring a chance for light snow to the Sangre de Cristo Mountains and northeastern New Mexico Friday night into Saturday morning. The overall pattern looks to be a little more active next week as well, but confidence in storm systems and timing is once again very low.