NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The storm system that brought powerful winds and snow to New Mexico overnight is now backing to the west off the California coast. The storm will sit there over the next 36 hours. There will be enough moisture for clouds and a spot shower but conditions should be mainly dry. The storm will weaken and push through the state on Thursday spreading lowland showers and mountain snow showers. By the weekend another storm will move in spreading snow over northern New Mexico by Sunday.
A chance for rain in southwest New Mexico
Mark's Tuesday Evening Forecast
by: Mark RonchettiPosted: / Updated: