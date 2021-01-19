A chance for rain in southwest New Mexico

Weather Video Forecast

Mark's Tuesday Evening Forecast

by:

Posted: / Updated:

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The storm system that brought powerful winds and snow to New Mexico overnight is now backing to the west off the California coast. The storm will sit there over the next 36 hours. There will be enough moisture for clouds and a spot shower but conditions should be mainly dry. The storm will weaken and push through the state on Thursday spreading lowland showers and mountain snow showers. By the weekend another storm will move in spreading snow over northern New Mexico by Sunday.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Stay Alert | Coronavirus Updates

Virus
News

App
Upates

Email
Updates

Coronavirus
Resources

Latest Video

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Albuquerque Hourly Forecast

Don't Miss

MORE IN DON'T MISS

Photo Galleries

MORE PHOTO GALLERIES

News Resources

MORE NEWS RESOURCES