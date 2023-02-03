Temperatures climb above average this weekend as warmer weather continues to return. A storm early next week will bring snow to parts of New Mexico.

Warmer weather continues its return into New Mexico Friday with highs climbing a couple to a few degrees above Thursday’s. Some high clouds are streaming in from the west today too and will continue through Saturday morning before clearing by the afternoon. A breezy, westerly wind will help to bring in even warmer temperatures this weekend, especially on Sunday. Sunday’s high temperatures will be some of the warmest we’ve seen in a couple months.

Another storm will move into New Mexico early next week. The best chances for snow will be in the northern mountains and southern Colorado, where up to 6″ are possible. The question is how strong the storm will be. A stronger storm could bring light snowfall to western New Mexico, the central mountain chain down to the Sacramento Mountains, and even a dusting in the eastern plains. Temperatures will be cooler in the storms wake for the middle of next week. Another weak storm could bring more light snow into the northern mountains Thursday into Friday.