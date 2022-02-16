A storm system is bringing rain, snow, and wind to New Mexico. A band of heavier snow will likely set up early Thursday morning from the East Mountains up to Santa Fe and the Jemez.

Strong winds continue this evening across parts of New Mexico as a storm system moves into the state. Scattered rain and snow has developed across the western half of the state, but most of the moisture is evaporating before reaching the ground. Overnight, a band of heavier snow will develop out near Gallup and southward where a Winter Weather Advisory is in effect. Another band of heavier snow will develop early Thursday morning from the East Mountains to Santa Fe and Los Alamos as a strong cold front collides with westerly winds. There is some uncertainty in the exact placement of this band of snowfall, but 2-4″ of snow will be possible in lower elevations, with over half a foot to a foot of snow above 7,500′. Winter Weather Advisories are also in effect for this area. Travel problems will be likely in this area Thursday morning.

Snow will come to an end through Thursday morning. Light snowfall will be possible all the way down the central mountain chain to the Sacramento Mountains. Temperatures will be much cooler all across the state Thursday in the wake of a strong cold front. Cold air will linger into Friday morning, but a warming trend begins Friday afternoon. Warmer weather will continue to return through the weekend.

Next week will be active once again. A couple more storm systems look possible next week that will mainly impact northern New Mexico and bring cooler temperatures across the state.