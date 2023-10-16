Monday will be a mild day, with near normal and above average temperatures. Skies will stay sunny and dry. On Tuesday, limited moisture will move into the Gila, bringing a chance for isolated showers to a small area near the Arizona state line.

This will be the only chance for rain across the state all week. Temperatures will continue to warm through Wednesday, before a cold front brings a minor cool down on Thursday. Winds will be breezy on Wednesday, but the rest of the week will be relatively calm.