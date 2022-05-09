NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Temperatures are mild and we will stay hot across the state Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday. Winds will stay strong for all of New Mexico this afternoon and evening. High wind warnings will be in effect for the central, western, northern high terrain and the northeast and central highlands, where winds will gust up to 60 mph from the southwest. There may be wind gusts as high as 70 mph in the east slopes of the Sangre de Cristo Mountains. Wind advisories will be in effect for the rest of east/northeast New Mexico, where winds gusts will reach around 50 mph.

The winds will only weaken by a bit on Tuesday, with SW winds around 25-45 mph and gusts up to 50-60 in the mountains. Red flag warnings will be in effect for the northeast quadrant of the state.

The Hermit’s Peak/Calf Canyon fire and the Cerro Pelado fire face a high risk of spreading to the east/northeast Monday. If you live in evacuation zones, please follow the orders and stay safe. Fire danger will remain very high through Wednesday, as the winds stay gusty. We will finally calm down on Friday through Sunday.