Strong winds will develop all across New Mexico Wednesday afternoon with gusts up to 60 mph. Blowing dust and a high fire danger is possible.

Winds have picked up across New Mexico Tuesday, especially in northwest parts of the state. That wind is causing areas of blowing dust across the Four Corners. Winds will die down overnight as the sun sets. Stronger winds will develop Wednesday afternoon through with some areas clocking in wind gusts as high as 60 mph. The wind will create a high fire danger all across New Mexico Wednesday. Winds will also cause areas of blowing dust, reducing visibility. Winds relax again by Wednesday night.

Breezy to windy conditions return Thursday afternoon, but it won’t be as windy as Wednesday. Still, there will be a high fire danger for parts of the state. A cold front will also sweep through New Mexico, bringing in cooler air to wrap up the week. The coolest afternoon high temperatures will be on Friday. Freezing and near freezing temperatures will be possible for lower elevations Saturday morning.

It will be a cool start to the weekend, but a warming trend will begin again on Saturday. Winds will remain light through the weekend. Above average warmth will return again as early as Sunday afternoon with even warmer weather early next week.