NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Temperatures are mild for most of New Mexico Tuesday morning. Skies are clear in the Metro, but partly cloudy over western and southeast New Mexico, where some light showers and sprinkles are passing through. Tuesday will be similar to Monday, with temperature climbing to around 100 degrees in the Metro and most of southern New Mexico.

Heat advisories will be in effect for the middle Rio Grande Valley and southern New Mexico from 12 PM to 8 PM. There is even an excessive heat watch for Chaves County Wednesday, as temperatures will keep climbing. With this dangerous heat, avoid strenuous activities during the afternoon and early evening. Drink plenty of water! Rain will be limited across the state today. Showers and storms will be most widespread in the west and southwest mountains, and the Sacramento Mountains. The rest of the state will see a chance for showers or light sprinkles, but most will stay dry.