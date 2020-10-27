Valencia County sees on and off snowfall

RUIDOSO, N.M. (KRQE) – The storm left its mark on southeast New Mexico. Towns in the Sacramento Mountains saw over a half-foot of snow Monday night with more to come. "It's a little early for this year, I mean it's some pretty good snow, typically a little less than this," said Josh Richardson, owner of Rusty Balls Speed Shop.

Ruidoso saw almost seven inches of snow Monday night even though it is in the mountains, residents say snow like this in October is rare. They usually see light snowfall but nothing like the recent storm. One person said she barely moved to Ruidoso this year and it's the first time she has ever seen snow.