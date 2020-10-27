Valencia County sees on and off snowfall

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Valencia County got more snow than some were ready for. Snow let up early Tuesday morning during the morning commute only to return again. Roads were slushy along the exit. Even though many of the roads were clear in Belen, fewer drivers than normal were out and about. Residents reported six inches of snow in some areas.

