NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Two skiers were found dead around 3:36 a.m. on Sunday, Feb. 26. La Plata County Search and Rescue responded to a report of two missing backcountry skiers south of the Vallecito Reservoir in Colorado. The crew found both men dead early Sunday morning.

According to officials, the skiers left at 7 a.m. on Saturday, Feb. 25, and intended to return by 12 p.m. Search and Rescue received a missing persons call at 9:18 p.m. and located the skiers’ truck. Rescuers then used cell phone records to identify where the men may have been skiing.

A helicopter crew found ski tracks and ground crews began searching the area. Shortly after finding a single ski, crews found both men buried in several feet of snow. The names of the men have not been released at this time.

The Colorado Avalanche Information Center says the men were caught in an avalanche and buried in four feet of snow. The center provides up-to-date information including forecasts and safety tips at avalanche.state.co.us.