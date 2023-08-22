Remnants of Tropical Storm Herold will bring locally heavy rainfall to parts of New Mexico Wednesday and Thursday. Storm chances continue into next week.

Showers and storms from earlier Tuesday have tapered off from across most of New Mexico Tonight, However, the remnants of what is now Tropical Depression Harold will begin moving into southern New Mexico early Wednesday morning, bringing rain and thunderstorms to start the day down there.

Showers and storms will continue across southern and southwest New Mexico through the day Wednesday, bringing locally heavy rainfall. Scattered showers and storms will be possible across the rest of the western half of the state, up to and along the central mountain chain. Some showers will stick around through Thursday morning. A potentially very active day is on the way Thursday as the tropical moisture lifts northward and a tap of monsoon moisture streams into the state. More locally heavy rainfall will be possible across the western half of New Mexico with cooler-than-average high temperatures.

Another round of scattered showers and thunderstorms develops Friday afternoon across the western two-thirds of New Mexico. High pressure will begin to move back over the state this weekend, bringing warmer temperatures again. However, monsoon moisture underneath the high will keep storm chances around. A backdoor front will help to increase storm chances once again, especially across eastern New Mexico, this weekend into early next week.