NEW MEXICO (KRQE) –The New Mexico Department of Transportation and law enforcement will be monitoring roadway conditions Monday and Tuesday as high wind advisories have been issued. On Sunday, the National Weather Service provided a weather winter weather briefing. They forecast wind gusts will be 55-65 mph along the central mountain chain starting Monday night and then spreading east into Tuesday. They say this will cause dangerous driving conditions on highways.

NMDOT is reminding drivers that blowing dust can escalate to blinding dust storms in remote areas. They also recommend if you must travel, monitor the local forecast conditions since weather can change quickly in New Mexico.

Road advisories will be posted on nmroads.com or by calling 511. NMDOT advises people if they get caught in a dust storm, follow the guidelines below: