RIO RANCHO, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque's westside and Rio Rancho were hit hard by Monday nights winter storm. Due to the lack of snowfall Tuesday afternoon, roads in the area are clearing up for the evening commute.

Travelers in the area say they're grateful its been a mild afternoon. "We definitely needed the precipitation and we're also extremely fortunate that it's melting so quick," Phyllis Sanchez said.