Thousands without power in northern New Mexico

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – A powerful wind storm ripped through the state. On Wednesday, thousands of New Mexican families are without power on a bitterly cold night. “I just have a butane heater in the living room, so I’m sleeping on the couch, wrapped up in some blankets,” said Teresa Sanchez who lives near Tierra Amarilla.

Wind knocked out power to all 3,200 Northern Rio Arriba Electric customers in the Chama and Tierra Amarilla areas. Power has been out since around 6 a.m. and it’s not expected to be restored until at least mid-morning on Thursday. The electric company says crews from Las Cruces are on the way to help fix five more damaged transmission poles.

The county has set up a shelter at the Hernandez Community Center. Call 505-753-555 if you need transportation.