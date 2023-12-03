NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – High-level clouds have been moving across northern and eastern portions of the state today with temperatures ranging from the mid-30s to the northern half of the state to mid-to-upper 50s across the southern half. As we head overnight, breezy conditions will lighten up with temperatures dropping to near or well below freezing across the state.

A warming trend continues through the work week with daytime highs climbing back above average as high pressure dominates the forecast with plenty of sunshine.