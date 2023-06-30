Daily afternoon thunderstorms will be possible across eastern New Mexico into next week. Western New Mexico will see dry and hotter weather.

Clouds and rain have finally brought an end to the third longest stretch of triple-digit high temperatures to Roswell today. Strong to severe storms have formed in parts of eastern New Mexico Friday. These storms have moved out tonight, but another round of scattered storms are likely in the early morning hours on Saturday across the northeast part of the state.

A backdoor front will bring a 20-35 mph canyon wind into the Rio Grande Valley Saturday morning. Winds will die down by the afternoon. Isolated showers and thunderstorms will be possible both Saturday and Sunday afternoon across the eastern half of New Mexico. Storms will form along the central mountain chain and move east/southeast into the afternoon and evening.

High pressure starts building over western New Mexico early next week. This will bring in very hot temperatures again for the Fourth of July. Afternoon showers and thunderstorms will continue across the eastern half of the state and the northern mountains into early next week as well.