Our warming trend continues into this weekend. High temperatures will climb above average statewide starting Friday as the dry weather sticks around.

Another quiet weather day Wednesday across New Mexico as the warming trend continues. Temperatures this afternoon climbed 5° to 15°+ warmer compared to Tuesday, with temperatures close to 70° in parts of eastern New Mexico. It will be another chilly night, but more areas will stay above freezing by Thursday morning.

High temperatures Thursday will finally be back to around average for this time of year. The warming trend we have been under will continue through Friday and into the weekend as highs as highs climb 5° to 15° warmer than average by Sunday and next Monday. Highs will actually take a slight dip on Saturday, but most won’t even notice the slight dip. Dry air will also continue to stick around for the next several days.