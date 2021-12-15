Taos County declares state of emergency after strong winds cause damage

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Taos County has declared a state of emergency Wednesday afternoon after wind caused widespread damage. More than a dozen homes in El Prado are unlivable. A snow squall brought such intense winds it blew off roofs, knocked mobile homes off their foundation and has left people without gas or power.

COVID-19 vaccination sites are now turning into shelters for people impacted by the storm. Kit Carson Electric Co-Op crews have been out since 5 a.m. assessing the damage and working to restore power to residents.

Along with power outages, residents are also dealing with damaged homes. The winds ripped roofs right off houses, shattered windows, and blew debris everywhere. The town had no choice but the shutdown Wednesday while crews cleaned up the damage.

The fire marshal and ambulance service say they’ve had numerous calls throughout the county and are asking people to remain patient as crews are out helping others. No injuries from the storm have been reported at this time.

Officials are also asking residents to conserve water until power is restored. The Red Cross has also been requested to help.

The Taos County Department of Emergency Management has set up an emergency shelter at the Taos County Juan I. Gonzales Agriculture Center which is located at 202 Chamisa Road in Taos. Individuals who have been displaced by the storm may seek shelter there. If you need further information please call 1-575-779-9381.