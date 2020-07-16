Summer heatwaves becoming more common in New Mexico

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – July has been a sweltering month so far for the southwest. In New Mexico, the heatwave broke monthly and daily record high temperatures across the entire state, especially in Roswell. For five days in a row, Roswell reached at least 110 degrees, setting a new record for the most consecutive days with a high temperature at or above 110, all while breaking record high temperatures each day. Albuquerque spent three consecutive days in the triple-digits with one record high temperature, and Farmington spent two days in the 100s, with two days of record highs.

This heat is nothing new to the southwest, which is the fastest-warming region in the United States. Summer temperatures in particular have seen the most warming, 2020 is no exception.

July temperature average is from July 1 through July 15. Summer average is from June 1 through July 15.

According to records, there has been a noticeable rise in the average July temperature and the average summer temperature in Albuquerque over the past fifty years. Heatwaves have become more common, and the warmest part of the year is experiencing more unbearable heat, more often. Each year, temperatures fluctuate and there can still be a cooler July or summer season but the overall trend is rising.

Via Climate Central