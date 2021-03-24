Strong winds impact Albuquerque; Several City facilities closed

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The weather conditions have calmed down slightly from Wednesday morning in Albuquerque. However, there is some aftermath from strong winds such as toppled trees.

A large tree was uprooted from the ground due to reported winds of 40 to 60 mph Wednesday morning. The homeowner is relieved the tree didn’t fall on her home.

“I came from work after a 12-hour shift. My fiance called me and asked me if I was home yet, I said no and he heard a loud bang and I turned the corner and I saw a big beautiful tree just laying over. I’m just super happy it didn’t hit our house and everyone’s safe,” said homeowner Nicole.

Conditions were still blustery around 10 a.m. in the northeast heights with strong winds and some snow actually sticking to the ground. Snow covered traffic lightsnear Centeral and Tramway to the point where crews had to step in and clean them out so drivers could see them.

The Nob Hill area saw less snow accumulation but fierce winds knocked over garbage bins up and down streets on trash collection day. Early Wednesday morning, strong winds caused one transformer near Eubank and Lomas to blow, setting it on fire.

Crews were responding to fires on electrical lines all morning with KRQE News 13 crews catching four other transformers blow. Earlier in the morning, PNM was reporting power outages at more than 18,000 homes and businesses.

The City of Albuquerque Parks and Recreation Department reports there are closures at several facilties due to winter weather conditions on Wednesday.