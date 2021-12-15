Tree falls on South Valley home after strong winds rip through the state

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – An Albuquerque family is lucky after a large tree was uprooted in their yard and fell, barely missing their children’s bedrooms. For the Figueroa’s in the South Valley, Wednesday’s early wind storm woke them up in a shocking way.

“She said the tree fell on the house and I just said are the kids okay cause the tree feel where the kids sleep,” said homeowner Patrick Figueroa.

Their tree in their yard was toppled over by the winds and stopped before it reached the children’s bedroom. “They came running into the room knocking on the door saying ‘mom the tree fell.’ I was still half asleep still trying to grab my clothes,” said homeowner Crystal Figueroa.

Crystal took the kids outside and waited for Patrick who was on his way from heading to work. When he arrived they inspected the damage. What stopped the tree from falling into the room was an adobe shed outside that houses the family’s chicks and pigs. The family says they believe several chickens were crushed by the tree but that the pigs are okay.

The family says what matters most is that their kids are okay. The family also says their insurance company is covering the cost of a hotel until the structural damage on the house can be repaired.