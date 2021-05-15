Strong storms move their way out, clouds and fog linger east

We’ve seen widespread showers and storms move through New Mexico Saturday. The eastern tier of the state saw generally between 1-3″ of heavy rain in just a short span of time. This produced flash flooding. Otherwise, small hail and high winds were reported in a few of these severe storms such as in Portales and Raton. All these are now in the panhandle of Texas as dry air is working its way from the southwest. So for Sunday morning, expect some fog and low level clouds for eastern NM, otherwise it’ll be the sunniest and warmest day until later next week.

Another strong area of low pressure from the Pacific is now moving into the southwest U.S. We’ll be looking at rain showers for the first few days of next week with some stronger storms once again across eastern New Mexico. A backdoor cold front will swing through Monday morning, setting up a big boundary in temperatures from west to east through Wednesday. Keep that umbrella handy east of the Sandias until then!